Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 25,357 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,357 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Kopin worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 220.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Kopin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $202.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.49. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 56.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Stories

