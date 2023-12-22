Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Select Water Solutions worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $7.59 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $389.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

