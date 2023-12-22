Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,860,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,609,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after buying an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.