Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,700 shares of company stock worth $5,920,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

