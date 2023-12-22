Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $82.40 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.