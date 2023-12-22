Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 7,463 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vuzix worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,425,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vuzix by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 597,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vuzix by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vuzix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 137,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VUZI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 293.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

