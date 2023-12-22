Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 51,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

