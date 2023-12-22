Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $550,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,933. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.11 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

