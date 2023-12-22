Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $578,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,700,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Encompass Health by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $66.48 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

