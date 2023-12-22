Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,864,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 17.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Superconductor by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

