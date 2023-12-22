Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.31.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

