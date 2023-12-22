LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.94.

LendingClub Stock Up 3.4 %

LC stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,583,882 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LendingClub by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in LendingClub by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

