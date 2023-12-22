Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $170.00 at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 52 week low of $88.42 and a 52 week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Lennar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lennar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

