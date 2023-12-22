Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Sells C$16,530.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$16,530.00.

LGD stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.74.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

