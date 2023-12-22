Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

LILAK stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

