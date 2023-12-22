Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.04.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
