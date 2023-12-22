Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $13,395,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

