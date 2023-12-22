Lorrie Beth Ginegaw Sells 300 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $21,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $67.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.