Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

