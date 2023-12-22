MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in MacroGenics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,409,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 87,830 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 280.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

