Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Maiden Stock Performance
NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $248.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Maiden
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 80.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maiden
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.