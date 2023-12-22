Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $248.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Maiden

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

In other news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 80.3% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.