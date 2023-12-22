MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial cut their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of HZO opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $818.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

