Mark A. Goldsmith Sells 8,165 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 8,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $211,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,725.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $26.27 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.
