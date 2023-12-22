Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $221.84 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $224.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

