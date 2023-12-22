Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.71.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.