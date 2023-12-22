Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.98

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.98 and traded as high as $158.41. Marubeni shares last traded at $156.92, with a volume of 12,855 shares trading hands.

Marubeni Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

