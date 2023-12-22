Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.