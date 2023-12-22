Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

