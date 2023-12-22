MBIA (NYSE:MBI) PT Lowered to $7.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded MBIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

MBIA Price Performance

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. MBIA has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at $823,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 28.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

