McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $281.00

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.55). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.55), with a volume of 94,978 shares traded.
McKay Securities Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £253.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.
About McKay Securities
McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.
