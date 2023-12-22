Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

