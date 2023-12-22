Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 4.3% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $354.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $356.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

