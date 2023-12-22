Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Reduced by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

