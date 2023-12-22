Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

