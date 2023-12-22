Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.61.

MU opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

