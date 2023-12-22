Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. Miller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 202,359.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 317,704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after buying an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 654.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

