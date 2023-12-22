Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.70. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 4,911 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $45.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

