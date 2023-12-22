Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTX. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

