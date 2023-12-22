MKT Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,653,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $150.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

