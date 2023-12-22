Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $38.33.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

