MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ML. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE:ML opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.51. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.39. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $273,088.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

