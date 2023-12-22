MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 298,337 shares of company stock worth $106,126,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $409.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.50. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $164.59 and a 1 year high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

