Morgan Stanley Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $822.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $727.00 to $822.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $572.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $543.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

