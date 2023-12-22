Morgan Stanley Lowers Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Disc Medicine has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,433. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $42,187,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $32,982,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $11,125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

