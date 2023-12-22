Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,520 shares of company stock worth $9,430,709. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of GKOS opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.11. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

