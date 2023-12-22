Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.53 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

