Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $206.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $211.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.