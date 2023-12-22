Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $154.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

