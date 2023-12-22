MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) PT Raised to $209.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of MSA opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $185.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.34 and a beta of 1.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 226.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $126,710,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 20.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

