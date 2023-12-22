MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MYR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

