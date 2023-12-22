National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$111.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$105.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$98.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.13. The company has a market cap of C$97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$112.96.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total transaction of C$4,894,059.19. In other news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

